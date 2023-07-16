Mouth care: white tongue, what can be the causes and what to know

The care of the mouth does not only pass through the hygiene of the teeth but also of the tongue which can often be white. Let’s find out why.

White tongue is a very common problem among young people and adults. The color of the tongue turns white because a layer of bacteria and dead cells forms on it.

This is due to various reasons and, if in addition to the strange color, other symptoms are associated, it is necessary to investigate well what it could be with a specialist.

White tongue: what are the causes?

A healthy language it should have a normal pink color and shiny appearance, it should not have stains or have an unpleasant smell. But sometimes it’s not like that and it ends up being covered with a white patina. Why? The reasons why the tongue may turn out white can be different. It starts, for example, with poor oral hygiene, dehydration of the mouth and ends up with fever, excessive consumption of alcohol and tobacco, mouth breathing and poor diet.

The causes of white tongue – tantasalute.it

White tongue can also be indicative of more serious ailments that it is good to treat according to the advice of an expert. For example, it can indicate the presence of thrush, a mycosis that modifies the population of bacteria in the oral cavity, which can be accompanied by loss of taste, pain when swallowing, redness. Thrush is caused by:

Weakened immune system Diabetes Iron and vitamin deficiency Dentures Use of antibiotics

It is treated with antifungals and with an adequate diet in which sugary foods are avoided and yogurt and natural probiotics are consumed. White tongue can also be connected to leucoplachia, an infection characterized by an alteration of taste and which is often caused by excessive smoking and alcohol consumption. Just eliminating these two causes can help alleviate the symptoms.

Finally, white tongue can be connected to a sexually transmitted infection called syphilis presenting with different symptoms such as fever, headache, swollen lymph glands, body aches and weight loss.

The best principals for prevent the appearance of white tongue they must be sought as usual in a correct diet and a healthy lifestyle.

Here are some tips:

Drink at least one and a half liters of water a day Brush your teeth at least twice a day, also focusing on your tongue Quit smoking Consume alcohol in moderation Follow a balanced diet (avoiding foods too rich in fat that can alter the oral bacterial flora)

In short, even if the white tongue is a problem that can be easily solved in many cases and which should not always cause concern, it can be connected to some pathologies that should be treated carefully. Good oral hygiene and a healthy lifestyle can go a long way in preventing it.

