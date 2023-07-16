Greentech Nabu: Nature Conservation Union puts pressure on climate protection

Volker Wissing and Klara Geywitz under pressure

Last year, the legally prescribed CO2 emissions were exceeded in the transport and building sectors. According to the applicable climate protection law, the responsible departments must submit immediate programs for improvements. The deadline for this is July 17th.

The Ministry of Transport considers legal requirements to be met. A spokesman said on Thursday that the federal cabinet set the course for a reform of the climate protection law in June and at the same time presented a draft for a climate protection program.

It includes far-reaching measures for the transport sector. It is the “common opinion” of the federal government that the Ministry of Transport has thus fulfilled its obligation to submit additional climate protection measures.

Reform of the climate protection law

The planned reform of the Climate Protection Act provides that compliance with climate targets should no longer be checked retrospectively according to various sectors such as transport, industry or agriculture – but forward-looking, multi-year and cross-sectoral.

In the future, the federal government as a whole should decide in which sector and with which measures the permissible total amount of CO2 is to be achieved by 2030 – but only if the target is missed two years in a row.

Compliance with the climate targets is not an end in itself

According to Nabu, the original regulation applies until the new version of the Climate Protection Act has been passed. According to Krüger, compliance with the climate targets is not an end in itself and every sector must make its contribution.

