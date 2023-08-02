Home » MOVI Spa / Ministry of Health
Health

MOVI Spa / Ministry of Health

by admin

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 3147/2023 of 06.12.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14077/2022 proposed by MOVI Spa against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers Permanent Conference on Relations between State, Regions and Provinces, Autonomous Region of Valle D’Aosta, Piedmont Region, Lombardy Region , Autonomous Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Liguria Region, Emilia Romagna Region, Tuscany Region, Lazio Region, Umbria Region, Molise Region, Campania Region, Puglia Region, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Autonomous Province of Trento, Abruzzo, Sicilian Region Health Department, Veneto Region, Marche Region, Autonomous Province of Bolzano.

Attachments:

MOVI Spa c Ministry of Health – Ordinance TAR of Lazio Section III Quater n 3147 of 12062023.zip (ZIP 6.01 Mb)

You may also like

Zucchini Cream Soup with Potatoes: Fast, light &...

the same skyscraper hit twice in two days

Light and Delicious: Tantalizing Tuna Meatballs Recipes to...

Reimann: Digital law as a catalyst in healthcare...

The Top Health Trends for a Balanced and...

Incyte Biosciences Italy Srl / Ministry of Health

Advanced Bionics Italia Srl / Ministry of Health

The World Health Organization Expands Efforts to Induce...

SUPERCELLS and BIG HAIL, EXTREME PHENOMENS arriving by...

Tips for proper lawn care in August

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy