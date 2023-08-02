Home » Stralsund: 36-year-old causes series of police operations > – News




Status: 08/02/2023 04:52

A 36-year-old man took care of several police operations in Stralsund on Tuesday. According to the police, the man was first targeted by the officers in the afternoon on suspicion of domestic violence, but was not arrested. In the evening, a patrol met the man again when he was rampaging through the city and damaging several cars. An alcohol test revealed a value of 2.23 per mille. After the man showed himself to be cooperative, he was able to go again after being sent off. A few hours later, the police noticed the 36-year-old for the third time – because of a disturbance of the peace. This time the officers took the man away.

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Radio MV | News from Mecklenburg-West Pomerania | 08/02/2023 | 5:30 a.m

