Movies to see Saturday 10 June, in prime time and late evening

What Movies are on TV Tonight? Here’s ours Complete TV Guide with the Best Movies broadcast tonight, Saturday 10 June 2023, in prime and late evening on the main free-to-air TV channels, with plots, casts and trailers.

The Game – No rules (Thriller) aired on Iris at 21un film di David Fincher, con Michael Douglas, Sean Penn, Deborah Kara Unger, Armin Mueller-Stahl, James Rebhorn, Peter Donat, Anna Katarina, Charles A. Martinet, Scott Hunter McGuire, Carroll Baker, Florentine Mocanu, Elizabeth Dennehy e Caroline Barclay. The plot of the movie: The protagonist of the story is Nicholas Van Orton, a wealthy businessman from San Francisco who seems to have given up on improving his life. Nicholas, in fact, is haunted by his father’s suicide and secretly depressed by the end of his marriage.

To celebrate his birthday in an original way, his brother Conrad gives him membership in an exclusive role-playing club called CRS. Though reluctant to accept Conrad’s offer, Nicholas is persuaded by the prospect of breaking the humdrum routine of his life and submits to a series of tests, conducted by the club.

Some time later, Nicholas begins to notice sudden and suspicious changes and speculates that the CRS has upped its game. A game that turns out to be very dangerous, since it puts his reputation, his job and all his assets at risk …

Peter Rabbit (Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fantasy) broadcast on Rai Gulp at 21.05a film by Will Gluck, with the original voices of James Corden, Domhnall Gleeson, Rose Byrne, Fayssal Bazzi, Sam Neill, Sia, Margot Robbie, Daisy Ridley, Elizabeth Debicki, Colin Moody and Marianne Jean-Baptiste and the Italian voice of Nicholas Savino. The plot of the movie: Peter Rabbit lives in a cozy den bordering the hostile Mr. McGregor's garden, a forbidden place for cautious bunnies who don't want to end up in the lanky human's crosshairs. If the obedient Flopsy, Mopsy and Cottontail keep away from it, heeding their mother's warnings, the inconsiderate little brother Peter – ears pricked over the fence and wagging tail – desecrates McGregor's garden by also feasting on his vegetables. Peter and Mr. McGregor's already turbulent relationship sours when a new neighbor, the lovely Bea, moves into the neighborhood. The man and the bunny will do anything to win the attentions of the lovable animal lover… Peter Rabbit: The New Italian Movie Trailer – HD

Do not hate (Dramatic) broadcast on Rai Movie at 21.10a film by Mauro Mancini, with Alessandro Gassmann, Sara Serraiocco, Cosimo Fusco, Lorenzo Acquaviva and Luca Zunic. The plot of the movie: The film is the story of the surgeon Simone Segre, who during one night finds himself having to give first aid to a man involved in a car accident. Although the driver is seriously injured, Simone struggles to assist him when he sees a swastika tattooed on the man’s chest. The surgeon, in fact, is of Jewish origin and his father was deported during the Second World War. Shaken by this image, Simone refuses to give the man first aid, thanks to the fact that no one saw him at the scene of the accident. So he agrees to let him die.

But in the following days feelings of guilt prevail and Simone decides to take care of the man's orphaned children. She hires her eldest, Marica, as her maid, but the 27-year-old doesn't know that her employer is the one who let her father die. In a short time the surgeon, struck by the girl, ends up feeling a strong attraction for the young woman. What intimidates him is Marica's brother, the 17-year-old Marcello, a real Naziskin as his father. The boy does not tolerate his sister being employed by a Jew and will do everything to oppose it, even attacking Simone. Suddenly the peaceful existence of man, with a partner and an elegant apartment, is turned upside down, especially when Marica herself knocks on her door…. Don't Hate: The Official Movie Trailer – HD