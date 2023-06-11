Home » The first beta version of Apple iOS 17 is released! 4 iPhone old machine power measured latest released
At the WWDC Developers Conference, Apple officially released iOS 17, the next-generation operating system for this year’s iPhone. This time, three old iPhone 8, 8 Plus and iPhone X models have been eliminated, and a total of 20 models can be upgraded. Subsequently, Apple also released the first beta version of the new iOS 17 system to developers. The official version of iOS 17 is expected to be released to all Apple fans this fall.

As for the upgrade of the beta version of the iOS 17 system, will the battery life of the existing iPhone models be affected by more power consumption or power saving?

In this regard, the well-known foreign YouTuber “iAppleBytes” released the latest real-machine test video, using iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 for actual testing. The data results show that compared with the previous iOS 16.5 version, the upgrade “iOS 17 Beta 1 “After the “version”, from full charge to power exhaustion, the battery life does not decrease but increases. There are only two models, namely iPhone XR and iPhone 11, and the power is slightly increased within ten minutes. As for the battery life of the other two old phones, they all declined slightly.

Four iPhone models have been upgraded to the “iOS 17 Beta 1” version. According to the measured battery life results of “iAppleBytes” are as follows:

iPhone XR / equipped with A12 processor, power is 2942mAh
(iOS 17 Beta 1) 5 hours 19 minutes
(iOS 16.5) 5 hours 01 minutes

iPhone 11 / equipped with A13 processor, power is 3110 mAh
(iOS 17 Beta 1) 5 hours 23 minutes
(iOS 16.5) 5 hours 17 minutes

iPhone 12 / equipped with A14 processor, power is 2815mAh
(iOS 17 Beta 1) 6 hours 03 minutes
(iOS 16.5) 6 hours 06 minutes

iPhone 13 / equipped with A15 processor, power is 3227 mAh
(iOS 17 Beta 1) 8 hours 04 minutes
(iOS 16.5) 8 hours 20 minutes

