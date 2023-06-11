Home » A miracle rarely comes alone
A miracle rarely comes alone

The 3M from the BRG Steyr needs a miracle – preferably several of them. Because at the first theater rehearsal for the big musical project, and thus far too early, the audience is in the hall. The desperate group of actors also ends up in Wonderland, where a loaded tank gun threatens to destroy everything: the Wonderland, its theatrical guests and the audience, which is not supposed to be there yet. Thanks to Alice and her dog, which has turned out to be a bit too big, everything turns out well. The two find the little red piece of paper on which it is written how to solve the big Wonderland dilemma.

“Miracle – urgently wanted” will be played on four evenings from Monday, June 12th to Thursday, June 15th, each time starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets: 0664 / 73 11 56 20

