Moving is essential and we have no excuses – Blog

“Mens sana in corpore sano”. Already in ancient times it was known that our psychophysical well-being is the result of the balance between mind and body and that nutrition and physical activity are fundamental tools for maintaining health. The new indication from the World Health Organization is clear.

It is specified that it is important to do “150 minutes of moderate physical activity a week to avoid risks and stay healthy for as long as possible”. Two and a half hours a week: it would seem like an achievable goal for everyone but in reality one in four people doesn’t succeed. Sometimes due to some chronic disease, but mainly because they lack the will or energy to move.

A recent study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine shows that if everyone did at least 75 minutes of moderate physical activity a week, one in ten premature deaths would be avoided, and 2 out of 10 with 150 minutes a week. Prevention is particularly important for all causes of death, especially those from cardiovascular diseases, but also for various types of tumours.

What benefits?

With physical activity, muscles and joints can be strengthened, with a consequent improvement in resistance to daily fatigue. Posture also benefits, especially after a certain age, resulting in a reduction in problems affecting the spine, which are very frequent today. With adequate movement, metabolism is stimulated and appetite is controlled, improving the control of diseases such as hypercholesterolemia, hypertension and diabetes.

Not excessive physical activity improves heart function and circulation, with a preventive effect on atherosclerosis and memory loss. In times like ours, particular importance should be given to the positive action of sport on the psyche, helping to fight anxiety and depression.

Physical activity promotes the release of endorphins (hormones of happiness) and other substances that lead to a greater sense of well-being and are essential for reducing sensitivity to pain. This effect is obtained for moderate or strenuous exercises, alternating moments of recovery. Being tired doesn’t mean being sick. Physical activity stimulates the immune system, which is particularly important in people who have already been diagnosed with cancer.

How much and how?

It’s important to start as early as possible with goals that are not excessive and still achievable. It is useless to think about doing 1 hour of activity 3 times a week if you don’t have time or if you lack the energy or desire. It has been seen that even short exercises performed regularly lead to great benefits.

Important advice

Start gradually, always in relation to your physical condition. Walk, bicycle, or even room bike. The important thing is to maintain a certain regularity, setting an achievable goal and gradually increasing in relation to the results achieved. Today’s life is already particularly stressful, so look for the most pleasant or appropriate activity, which can range from running to practices such as oriental disciplines, to real play (tennis for example).

Tai chi has been found to be especially important for fibromyalgia sufferers. Last important warning: breathing polluted air is as harmful as smoking, so choose moments with less traffic, avoiding the hottest hours, try to move to less polluted areas, preferably in green areas. After a certain age it is important to include strengthening exercises as strength is lost very quickly during periods of inactivity, combining a diet that contains proteins in adequate quantities. If the cause of lack of activity is fatigue, see a doctor to understand the causes, sometimes it takes very little to recover energy. Now both Apps and TV programs offer many work alternatives even for those who can’t or don’t want to move from home, so no excuses.

Fabio Diana

Specialist in Internal Medicine and Sports Medicine

www.fabiodiana.it