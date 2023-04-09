Home Health Moviola Lazio-Juve Milinkovic goal to be cancelled. Square pardoned
by admin
Daniele Galosso Sunday 9 April 2023, 11:04

The direction of the referee Beautiful is strongly conditioned by the decision to validate the goal of the momentary 1-0 a Milinkovic-Savic. The Serbian scores from a few steps away after wriggling from the marking of Alex Sandro with a push: the entity is not sensational, but the gesture is evident, intentional and above all perpetrated with a timing that causes clear damage to the Brazilian defender, so unbalanced.

Cuadrado pardoned several times. Church, protests

Blunder at the start, when Brindisi’s whistle concedes a dangerous free-kick to Lazio for a touch of the hand by Locatelli who instead clearly controls his shoulder, pardoned Square who risks the first yellow on several occasions and then also the second in the second half. Zaccagni’s 3-1 canceled due to obvious offside, timid black and white protests in the final for a contact Church-Milinkovic in area.

