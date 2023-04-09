The direction of the referee Beautiful is strongly conditioned by the decision to validate the goal of the momentary 1-0 a Milinkovic-Savic. The Serbian scores from a few steps away after wriggling from the marking of Alex Sandro with a push: the entity is not sensational, but the gesture is evident, intentional and above all perpetrated with a timing that causes clear damage to the Brazilian defender, so unbalanced.
Cuadrado pardoned several times. Church, protests
Blunder at the start, when Brindisi’s whistle concedes a dangerous free-kick to Lazio for a touch of the hand by Locatelli who instead clearly controls his shoulder, pardoned Square who risks the first yellow on several occasions and then also the second in the second half. Zaccagni’s 3-1 canceled due to obvious offside, timid black and white protests in the final for a contact Church-Milinkovic in area.
Subscribe to Tuttosport
The digital edition of the newspaper, always with you
Wherever you are, all the information on: matches, stories, insights, interviews, comments, columns, rankings, scores, formations, previews.
Always with you, as you want