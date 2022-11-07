Home Health Mozzarella, the benefits you do not know and a trick to make it delicious
Mozzarella, the benefits you do not know and a trick to make it delicious

Mozzarella, the benefits you do not know and a trick to make it delicious

The mozzarella it is among the most accredited cheeses on the tables of Italians. It is a product that has an appreciable history and that finds its origins in Campania. Today various types are produced and even for those who are lactose intolerant, that of Bufala is excellent. It is above all an easy to find product that can be eaten quickly accompanied by simple tomatoes and basil.

In recent times the mozzarella, like many other cheeses, it has been demonized by some currents of thought. Many nutritionists do not particularly like the nutritional principles provided by cheeses for this reason they tend to completely eliminate them from diets. Yet the mozzarella it brings some advantages to the organism that not everyone knows, advantages that today have returned to conquer a prestigious role and to be reconsidered by the experts.

Why is mozzarella good for you? And how is it consumed?

Apparently the popular cheese is good for the body as it is rich in phosphorus, which is a mineral that helps the body absorb calcium from the intestines and bones. It contains as much as 43% of the recommended daily dose.

It provides about 253 kcal for every 100 g, contains proteins (18.7 g) and saturated fats (19.5 g) and calcium. Cholesterol in minimal quantities.

Mozzarella, the benefits for the body

In addition to the advantages derived from the presence of phosphorus, mozzarella it helps the body because it has diuretic properties, it also contains a good dose of protein and this influences to strengthen the muscles.

In short mozzarella it is a food with many favorable benefits for daily well-being, even if it must be said that it is necessary to consume it in a balanced way and without ever exceeding the indicated doses.

How is it recommended to eat mozzarella?

Five minutes before eat mozzarella immerse it with all its packaging in hot water, at a temperature around 35 ° C / 40 ° C. The heat of the water will make the mozzarella soft and very tasty.

