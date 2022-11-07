Home Technology Sonic Frontiers Review – Gamereactor – Sonic Frontiers
Technology

Sonic Frontiers Review – Gamereactor – Sonic Frontiers

by admin
Sonic Frontiers Review – Gamereactor – Sonic Frontiers

After Dr. Eggman’s latest plan to gain the powers of the ancients, he, Sonic, and Hedgehog’s friends end up in a world no one has ever seen before. Kronos is a desolate place where the ruins tease the high-tech society of the past, but now it’s just a distant memory. However, it has not been completely empty. Little mystical creatures still try to live their lives, but when it comes to creatures that want to cause pain to others, they are outnumbered.

In Sonic Frontiers, the Sonic team tried to add something new to the game series, and with this installation an open game world was introduced. The world is full of challenges for Sonic to take on. At first glance, it looks small, but continues to expand, making it an exciting journey of discovery for those who want to run thousands of miles like a little blue hedgehog. Unfortunately, the game world in Sonic Frontier isn’t very interesting, as it looks grey and a bit shabby. That said, it doesn’t mean there’s nothing to see or do, but it’s not particularly exciting. Instead, the tasks on offer are very monotonous and sometimes feel like a chore rather than a pleasure. Because Sonic Frontier doesn’t feel very meaningful, instead I’m doing things without really understanding why I’m doing them. In fact, you just collected thousands of things and didn’t really feel like it said a lot to you.

As I said, there is a lot to do on Kronos. On the island, there are smaller puzzles to solve that slowly but surely clear the fog on the game’s map, revealing the different activities players can do. Kocos are one of the few creatures that still live on the island, and if you find a hermit or elder Kocos, they can reward you by boosting your defense, attack, max ring capacity, or max speed. Additionally, the island’s guardians are waiting to protect themselves from invaders, in this case, it’s Sonic. However, this is just a sampling of the various activities you can do in Sonic Frontier.

See also  How to Develop an SEO Strategy for your Adult Website?￼

Here is an ad:

However, the game doesn’t just take place on Kronos. By defeating bosses, you unlock gears, which can then launch mysterious portals that plunge you into other worlds. Some may be completely unfamiliar, while green hills, for example, feel more familiar. However, these worlds should not be considered open worlds, but rather levels that you must complete to unlock new key parts of the story. These qualities vary, but when they do deliver, they’re one of the game’s highlights. Because here we can play Sonic in 2D and 3D, and as you can probably already figure out, it’s a brighter level in 2D.

Sonic Frontiers
Sonic FrontiersSonic Frontiers

Before that, there’s been a lot of talk about Sonic fighting in this setup, something that’s been fairly rare in the past. From bouncing on the enemy’s head, he was now curled up and ready to duel with his fists. Kronos is the lair of ancient creatures that are different from each other. While some may protect their soft underbelly, others don’t care at all and will beat you no matter what. Fortunately, there are tricks to handle different types of problems. At the start of the adventure, Sonic learns to run around enemies, creating a trail that overwhelms enemies when the circle is closed. Those with some kind of armor are also vulnerable to a hedgehog’s fist attack. Each enemy also leaves experience points that can be used in the skill tree, where you can unlock new abilities. There aren’t many options available, but it’s nice to feel like the battles are getting more and more diverse over the roughly 20-hour adventure. For example, you can fire shockwaves at enemies or zig-zag them later, which leaves room for a variety of combat techniques.

See also  The Xbox Design Lab has added the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, and the Elite Grips can also be customized!

Here is an ad:

What many may have missed is that Kronos isn’t the only island you’ll explore in Sonic Frontier. After all, Sonic Squad doesn’t show anything about the other islands at all, which are very different from each other. Amy, Knuckles and Tails are all imprisoned on different islands and you need to explore them to kill the Titans and free your friends. Sonic Frontier has five different islands to explore, and Kronos is just the beginning. They differ from each other both in appearance and enemies. An island takes about four hours to complete, but it can vary depending on whether you just want to do story-related activities or something else like a fishing break with Big. In reality, however, it only has about four actual islands, as one of them was only briefly visited.

Graphically, Sonic Frontier leaves a lot to be desired. The game feels very old-fashioned graphically, with smooth textures reminiscent of the beginning of the previous generation. Also, the game doesn’t seem to load part of the world from about 100 meters away, and it’s not ideal considering how fast it is when you’re playing as Sonic, with rails, springboards, and other stuff all at the same time. It just doesn’t look good at all. However, the good thing is that Team Sonic offers two different modes where you can prioritize graphics or frame rate. However, with the game looking so outdated, it doesn’t make sense to play it at 4K resolution and then suffer from the stuttering feel of the game. Prioritizing frame rate feels obvious.

See also  realme GT Neo 3 pushes "Hurricane Black" new color Android 13 early adopter program launched- Page 1- realme discussion board

Aside from the fact that Sonic is now freer than ever, the tone is also very different from previous games. Most of us probably associate Sonic with joy and rock or pop. In Sonic Frontier, however, the mood is more gloomy and melancholy, which I’ve come to appreciate in these once-vibrant sad worlds. Even if the Sonic team doesn’t make it every time, I still want to pay tribute to them for trying to fit something new into an otherwise predictable and (mostly) bad series. It feels a lot like Sega’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and while it doesn’t stand a chance by comparison, it’s still a good attempt to emulate it based on Sonic’s character.

The story in Sonic Frontier is relatively short, and at first it feels like there’s no story at all. But the deeper you go into the game, the clearer it becomes. However, neither Super Mario nor Sonic are synonymous with good stories, so it doesn’t really matter. In Sonic Frontier, it’s more about the background history of the islands, and as a player, you can think about what the ruins used to be. Whether that’s a good thing or not, I’ll let you guys decide as players, but I personally don’t think there should be more story elements. I’m also glad that Dr. Eggman is working more in the shadows this time around, rather than showing up too often and ruining the melancholy atmosphere with his screams. Regardless, the Sonic team managed to explain Sonic in fine detail.

Sonic Frontiers

Honestly, I’m surprised I love Sonic Frontiers as much as I do. Despite the poor graphics and a lot of uninteresting activity, scrolling like Sonic in the open game world is a lot of fun. I also appreciate that each island has less than ten levels with a mix of 2D and 3D environments where we can play Sonic the way we’re used to. I wish the developers improved in many ways, but that doesn’t stop Sonic Battlefront from being one of the best games in the series in years.

You may also like

Carboard concept upgrade? Holokit X turns iPhone into...

ASRock announces Z790 PG SONIC co-branded motherboard with...

Which laptops to choose in 2022?Lazy bag from...

More and more videos in online advertising in...

Dallas Fuel is the 2022 Overwatch League Champion...

Opyn brings “buy now pay later” to Italy...

Overwatch 2’s next hero will be Ramatra –...

What is Mastodon and why it is considered...

Is there a skill in staying in beauty?Research:...

Science (with lowercase) between Socrates and Gorgias

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy