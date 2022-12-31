The X370SNx notebook from Geekbench exposed the performance of the new generation i9-13900HX and RTX 4090 notebook GPU.

The Intel Core i9-13900HX will have 24 cores and 32 threads, and the RTX 4090 notebook GPU will have 76 sets of SM units, which means it has 9728 CUDA Core, 304 Tensor Core and 76 RT Core specifications.

If you carefully compare the specifications, the RTX 4090 notebook GPU is equivalent to the RTX 4080 desktop GPU, and the OpenCL performance of the RTX 4090 notebook GPU reaches 210290 points, which is higher than the performance of the RTX 3090 desktop GPU.

But after all, the Geekbench OpenCL score is for reference only. In fact, it is still necessary to compare the performance of the game when the performance is unlocked to correctly measure the performance of the laptop.

Not surprisingly, the new generation of RTX 40 notebook GPUs will be launched at the same time as the RTX 4070 Ti desktop graphics card in January. Please look forward to the special event of NVIDIA CES next week.

source: videocardz.com