Home Technology NVIDIA RTX 4090 laptop GPU performance exposure with 9728 CUDA cores
Technology

NVIDIA RTX 4090 laptop GPU performance exposure with 9728 CUDA cores

by admin
NVIDIA RTX 4090 laptop GPU performance exposure with 9728 CUDA cores

The X370SNx notebook from Geekbench exposed the performance of the new generation i9-13900HX and RTX 4090 notebook GPU.

The Intel Core i9-13900HX will have 24 cores and 32 threads, and the RTX 4090 notebook GPU will have 76 sets of SM units, which means it has 9728 CUDA Core, 304 Tensor Core and 76 RT Core specifications.

If you carefully compare the specifications, the RTX 4090 notebook GPU is equivalent to the RTX 4080 desktop GPU, and the OpenCL performance of the RTX 4090 notebook GPU reaches 210290 points, which is higher than the performance of the RTX 3090 desktop GPU.

But after all, the Geekbench OpenCL score is for reference only. In fact, it is still necessary to compare the performance of the game when the performance is unlocked to correctly measure the performance of the laptop.

Not surprisingly, the new generation of RTX 40 notebook GPUs will be launched at the same time as the RTX 4070 Ti desktop graphics card in January. Please look forward to the special event of NVIDIA CES next week.

source: videocardz.com

Further reading:

See also  Rumor: Red Fall will be released at the end of March 2023 - Redfall - Gamereactor

You may also like

The Switch Pro will not be released. Foreign...

2022 closes with 14,708 startups in Italy. The...

2022 closes with 14,708 startups in Italy. The...

“STALKER 2: Heart of Chornoby” will release the...

Netizens are hotly discussing the “Annual Forgotten” game!...

The 2023 of technology: smartphones, TVs, appliances and...

Wavetale Review – Gamereactor

The 2023 of technology: smartphones, TVs, appliances and...

The strange story of US biometric scanners resold...

The strange story of US biometric scanners resold...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy