[Three pictures to understand asset performance in 2022: the global stock market is bleak and the dollar wins again]Financial Associated Press, December 31, 2022 has officially come to an end. Against this background, most of the world‘s major stock indexes collectively recorded a decline , The S&P 500 Index has recorded the largest annual decline since 2008, and the worst among them is the Nasdaq Composite Index among the three major US stock indexes. The annual decline of more than 30% indicates that growth stocks have lost their momentum in 2021 heat. The U.S. dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, is up 8.19% this year, its biggest gain since 2015. The most miserable of the major commodities is the cryptocurrency. Among them, Bitcoin has fallen by more than 64% during the year, which is undoubtedly a spectacular year. (Zhao Hao, Financial Associated Press)

