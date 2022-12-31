Home Business Three charts to understand asset performance in 2022: Global stock markets are underperforming and the dollar wins again – yqqlm
Business

Three charts to understand asset performance in 2022: Global stock markets are underperforming and the dollar wins again – yqqlm

by admin

[Three pictures to understand asset performance in 2022: the global stock market is bleak and the dollar wins again]Financial Associated Press, December 31, 2022 has officially come to an end. Against this background, most of the world‘s major stock indexes collectively recorded a decline , The S&P 500 Index has recorded the largest annual decline since 2008, and the worst among them is the Nasdaq Composite Index among the three major US stock indexes. The annual decline of more than 30% indicates that growth stocks have lost their momentum in 2021 heat. The U.S. dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, is up 8.19% this year, its biggest gain since 2015. The most miserable of the major commodities is the cryptocurrency. Among them, Bitcoin has fallen by more than 64% during the year, which is undoubtedly a spectacular year. (Zhao Hao, Financial Associated Press)

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

See also  Parking with Skoda is paid directly from the car

You may also like

Zhang Yaoxi: Gold will remain strong in the...

The new CAP: here’s how to apply and...

Three charts to understand asset performance in 2022:...

The price starts from 228,800 yuan, and the...

Ideal released OTA L7 series will be launched...

Tariff tax items “new” to benefit people’s livelihood,...

Ideal released OTA L7 series will be launched...

He Xiaobing: Gold 1801 as the boundary switching...

Aion’s high-end coupe is now on order!Positioning 300,000-class...

Bper and Banco di Sardegna complete the sale...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy