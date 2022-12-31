Securities Times e company news , Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a presidential decree on December 30 local time, allowing natural gas buyers in “unfriendly countries” to use foreign currencies to pay Russian natural gas suppliers through authorized banks. “If the foreign buyer fails to comply with the procedures stipulated in the decree, the repayment of the debt of the foreign buyer under the gas supply contract is not a reason for the Russian supplier to resume the supply of gas,” the order said. Buyers from “unfriendly countries” can only pay for Russian gas in rubles.

