Mujgan mente a Yılmaz ma Nazire la smaschera

Advances of the Terra Amara plot of the episode aired on Monday 31 July at around 2.10 pm on Canale 5.

Bitter land become tomorrow, Monday 31 July 2023 at about 2:10 pm on Channel 5. Here you will find the advances from the plot from the bet. The soap opera is set in Turkey in the seventies and has already enjoyed great success when it was first broadcast by ATV under the title ‘Bir Zamanlar Çukurova – Once upon a time in Cukurova’ from 2018 to 2022. The immersive The story of Zuleyha, the protagonist of the series, is also available on Mediaset Infinity, where all the episodes broadcast to date are published.

Before revealing what will happen in tomorrow’s episode, let’s do a quick recap of Sunday 30 July’s episode

Terra Amara: summary of the July 30th episode

Adnan is in the hospital accidentally shot and the doctors save his life. Demir and Yilmaz, however, even in the face of the narrow escape of tragedy, continue their discussions regarding the paternity of the child. An exasperated Zuleyha kicks them out of Adnan’s room and tells them she doesn’t want either of them to be the father of the child.

Terra Amara, previews of July 31st: Adnan’s paternity increases tensions between the protagonists

Yilmaz’s presence in the hospital alongside Adnan causes the gossip of Cukurova’s people. Yilmaz has not yet had the courage to address the issue of the paternity of the child with his wife.

Mujgan confronts Yilmaz after talking to his aunt

After asking Behice for advice, Mujgan decides to confront her husband, following a strategy agreed with her aunt. So, she Mujgan goes to talk to Yilmaz, pretending that she only found out that day that he is Adnan’s real father.

Nazire unmasks Mujgan in the new episode of the Turkish soap

Nazire, however, who has overheard the conversation between Mujgan and Behice, intervenes in the discussion. The woman, who is very attached to Yılmaz, forces Mujgan to reveal to the man that she has known for some time now that Yılmaz Akkaya is Adnan’s father.

In the clip uploaded by Mediaset Infinity, Zuleyha arrives at the hospital with little Adnan

