“I’m happy to score even this type of ‘dirty’ goal, I like to always be ready in the box. It’s a good moment for me: I’m happy with these two goals, just as I’m happy with the season I’m playing, but we’re already thinking until the next friendly. There is no more beautiful emotion than scoring for the national team. The dedication? To my family who have always supported me”. She said it Samuel Mulattieri, Frosinone striker on loan from Inter who today scored a brace with the Under 21 national team against Serbia. The Nerazzurri are aiming for the future, a new loan in Serie A is probable for him next season.