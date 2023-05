Platforms, robots, virtual reality, video games, telemedicine, telecontrol: technology provides increasingly effective tools to help people with multiple sclerosis in their rehabilitation process. And there are more and more studies which, by comparing these tools with the more “traditional” ones, certify their validity, as the experts explain at the 28th Congress of the Network Europeo Rehabilitation in Multiple Sclerosis (RIMS)in Genoa from 4 to 6 May.