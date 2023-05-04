Home » European stock exchanges: they open weakly waiting for the ECB
The European stock exchanges open weakly awaiting the decision of the ECB. The central banks’ war against inflation does not stop and today the Frankfurt institute could follow the same path as the Fed which yesterday raised rates by a quarter of a point, even if, in light of the inflation data in the Eurozone, a rise of half a percentage point in Europe is not entirely excluded. The Paris Cac 40 index dropped by 0.28% to 7,383.15 points, the Frankfurt Dax 30, the Frankfurt Dax 30 dropped by 0.26% to 15,773.69 points and the London FTSE 100 loses 0.27% to 7,767.90 points. In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib starts down by 0.25%.

