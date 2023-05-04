Fled Out: Who Saw Koko?

Milos and his family are desperately looking for their talkative pet: “Koko”, the trusting gray parrot, escaped on the national holiday. She flew from Schräberggarten at the mini golf course in Braunau in the direction of the HTL and since then there has been no trace of her. “Parrots like to hide in sheds, on patios and balconies. She lives up to her name and likes to be lured in with biscuits or a plain piece of fruit,” says owner Milos. Koko is registered and has a chip on his right foot.
Anyone who sees Koko is asked to call 0660/4860943.
