At the meeting of the Cambio Radical collective led by: Germán Vargas Lleras, with the presence of the Party Director, German Córdoba, and Fuad Char, decided to declare themselves in opposition to the government of President Gustavo Petro.

The party accepted the opposition statute, which allows the community, from next September, to change its position towards the Government, for the last time.

“From now on we are the opposition and we are going to interpret the sentiment of millions of Colombians,” read the Cambio Radical statement.

Germán Vargas Lleras expressed his support for the decision saying: “I am glad that Cambio Radical today made the decision to be an opposition party.”

It should be remembered that Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay, from the Democratic Center, this week invited Cambio Radical to consolidate an opposition bloc due to the “corruption scandals of the Petro family, the imminent destruction of the health system and the increase in violence in the territories.”

In other words, the opposition block to the current Government would be made up of Cambio Radical, Centro Democrático and the League of Anti-Corruption Rulers.

What happened in Cartagena was a formality, since the friction and discontent of the Vargas Lleras bench with events that have marked the current government, among them the false starts of the Minister of Mines and Energy, Irene Vélez, who has summoned twice for a motion of censure.

Likewise, the community currently has 11 senators and 19 House Representatives.

Other issues that have been strongly criticized by this community have been the tax reform and the Law of ‘Total Peace’.