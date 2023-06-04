Murder in Fabriano, he hits and kills his partner with a lamp on his head. Nine years ago her twin sister killed her mother

Fabriano (Ancona), 4 June 2023 – Murder in Fabrianothe victim is a 60 year old worker Fausto Baldoni. The carabinieri of the Fabriano company, together with the provincial investigative nucleus, stopped for homocide the 50-year-old girlfriend: Alessandra Galea.

According to the investigations, he would have killed the partner inside the house where they both live together in via Castelli, the central area of ​​Fabriano, hitting him with a lamp.

Nine years ago another tragedy in the same family: Alessandra Galea’s twin sister, Consuelokilled the elderly mother by repeatedly hitting her on the head with the butt of an airsoft gun.

Returning to Fabriano crime, the discovery of the body took place yesterday around 20, after his family had raised the alarm. The first findings revealed that the man has a wound to the face and head. The rescue services arrived from the profile hospital together with the firefighters were of no use.

The partner he would have hit it with a lampshade.

The woman is currently in custody willful homicide In the Pesaro women’s prison and is waiting to be questioned by the investigating judge by Wednesday.

She was heard by the Carabinieri of the Investigative Unit in the Fabriano barracks. She gave her version of events to the military, deemed unreliable, so much so that the prosecutor Daniele Paci of the Ancona prosecutor’s office asked for the arrest.

“There was no intention of killing him, she just defended herself” says the woman’s lawyer, franco liboriof the forum of Perugia.

The house in via Castelli has been placed under seizure. An autopsy was ordered on the man’s body probably as early as tomorrow.

The dynamics

Alessandra Galea allegedly wounded Baldoni to death with an abat jour or in any case a lamp, during a quarrel and then left the house. The military, who had entered with the help of firefighters, have it found on one of the streets of Fabriano. She was taken to the barracks and interrogated.

The mayor: “City upset”

“Fabriano is shocked. The bloody episode that occurred in our city is a painful tragedy for our community”, says the mayor of Fabriano, Daniela Ghergo. “The victim, one of our fellow citizens, and his alleged murderer, did not appear to be people known for previous problems or followed by the city’s social services”, adds Ghergo.

“The ongoing investigations will allow us to shed light on aspects that are currently the subject of investigative secrecy. Now is the time for silence and the closeness to the family of the person killed”, concludes the mayor.