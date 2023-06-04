Home » Earthquake in the area of ​​Stolac Info
Earthquake in the area of ​​Stolac Info

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 on the Richter scale was registered today in the municipality of Stolac.

Izvor: Shutterstock/Andrey VP

The earthquake was registered at 1:58 p.m., it was announced on the website of the Federal Hydrometeorological Institute.

According to data from the European Mediterranean Seismological Center /EMSC/, the earthquake had a magnitude of 3.4 with an epicenter 37 kilometers from Mostar, ie nine kilometers from Grud.

The earthquake was at a depth of two kilometers.

In the comments on the EMSC website, citizens state that the earthquake was strong and short and that it was also felt in Makarska.

(Srna/World)

