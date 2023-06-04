Home » Formula 1: Stand and stream of the Spanish GP
Formula 1: Stand and stream of the Spanish GP

Formula 1: Stand and stream of the Spanish GP

Barcelona is the scene of the seventh race of the season in Formula 1 on Sunday. The favorite for the Spanish Grand Prix is ​​world championship leader Max Verstappen, the Red Bull driver was the fastest in all practice sessions and took pole position in a superior manner. The race can currently be seen live on ORF1 and in the live stream.

