Pesaro, 23 February 2023 – He had fled to Romania, with little money and a goal: theUkraine. The alleged murderer of Pierpaolo Panzieri, aged 27, from Pesaro, was captured yesterday in Basov, Transylvania, eastern part of the Romanian territory and then transferred to Timisoara, where he admitted his guilt before a judge: “I killed my friend Pierpaolo”. But before the Romanian TV cameras he said in English that he would confess everything. He still had the victim’s cell phone on him.

The arrested is called Michael Alessandrini, is 30 years old, Pesaro, idle, important psychological problems behind him, childhood friend of the victim. That has killed for no reason with 13 blows, one fatal to the throat.

The video of the capture

Immediately afterwards Michael Alessandrini drove the old Renault Clio of his father, manager of thehotel san marco having 500 euros from my grandmother in my pocket.

The apartment was searched by the police in the early hours of Tuesday morning, immediately after the discovery of the body of Pier Paolo Panzieribut without finding evidence and traces of blood from the victim, a sign that the 30-year-old did not return to the hotel after thehomocide.

He took the Clio and left knowing he had ten or 12 hours ahead of the investigators. Arrived in Romania, the police had been alerted from the Italian one that had seen Alessandrini’s crossings at the borders. When the Romanian agents noticed an Italian car parked by the side of a road, they realized that the driver had boarded a train from a nearby station. Soon he was caught.

In the evening, he was notified of the international arrest warrant per aggravated voluntary homicide from the cruelty and come on futile reasons. Useful elements would have been found both on Alessandrini and in the abandoned car, in addition to the victim’s cell phone, confirming his responsibility for the murder.

He was the guest at dinner on Monday evening at Pierpaolo Panzieri’s house, in via Gavelli 19. They had met again after being childhood friends. Alessandrini arrived just before 9pm and nothing happened until 11pm. Then at that hour, with two glasses of beer still to finish, the slaughter ensued, with Alessandrini chasing Pierpaolo with a knife, who tried to defend himself (his hands have cuts) and then seek refuge in the bathroom. But to no avail. Alessandrini continued to hit him to the point of cutting his throat to be sure of leaving him dead. Nothing is missing in the house except Pierpaolo’s cell phone and the knife. Then the escape, with clothes soaked in blood.

None of the neighbors in the very quiet via Gavelli say they heard screams. Ascertained that he had killed him, Alessandrini fled in the car towards the East. In the morning at 9, his brother Gianmarco went to see why Pierpaolo wasn’t answering the phone. Finding him dead.

Michael’s parents Alessandrini on the phone they said: “We don’t want to talk, we can’t make it. The pain that has befallen us is killing us and we know it won’t end for life”