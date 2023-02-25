Pesaro, 25 February 2023 – The crying of a man around 4.30 in the morning last Tuesday. When Pierpaolo Panzieri was most likely already dead. They said they heard it from the victim’s neighbors. Which suggests that those were the tears of Michael Alessandrini, who, after killing the 27-year-old, remained at the scene of the crime, perhaps next to the body mangled by the 13 stab wounds, as if he were watching over it. New details emerge in these hours on the murder of the white house in via Gavelli 19. New pieces that should clarify the contours of what happened in the last hours of Panzieri’s life. But also explain who Alessandrini is. A complex and difficult personality, so much so that already this morning, the lawyer Salvatore Asole, appointed yesterday as the trusted defender by the family of the 30-year-old from Pesaro, will go to the prosecutor’s office to file two requests: one to request an expert opinion on the ability to understand and Michael and the authorization to meet him in Timisoara, Romania, before repatriation. And the appointment of the consultant Ezio Denti. But let’s get to the further pieces of the story. Going to fight in Ukraine against the Russians was a purpose that Alessandrini had in mind…