Mussels: properties and benefits of this “elixir of life”

To season pasta or served in the timeless impepata, le mussels they are the queens of the summer diet. Inviting and nourishing, they are good for health and the environment. Among other things they are excellent for those who do not want to gain weight, because they contain 70 calories per 100 grams, they provide the precious omega 3in addition to iron, vitamin A, zinc e selenium. In short, they would seem to present no problems, but beware of contamination.

Mussels absorb carbon dioxide

Mussels, whose scientific name is Mytilus galloprovincialisare molluscs composed of two equal valves, i.e. the black shells that contain the mussel. Shells that make mussels allies of the environment because it is able to absorb carbon dioxide. Indeed, the biocalcified Co2 molecule in the shell is trapped in an insoluble form and removed from the marine ecosystem when the molluscs are harvested. Throughout the growth phase of the mussel, more Co2 is subtracted than is released, resulting in carbon negative results.

25 mussels contain the daily requirement of iron

A portion of musselsi.e. about 25 mussels, almost completely covers the daily iron requirement, which is part of the synthesis of serotonin and dopamine, the molecule of euphoria. In the vegetable world, from legumes to chocolate, from broccoli to pistachios, there is non-heme iron. Instead heme iron, a residue of muscle hemoproteins, is found only in meat, fish, molluscs, crustaceans and egg yolk.

I am a natural anti-inflammatory

These shellfish help the immune systemboast antioxidant properties, are an excellent source of omega 3 and fatty acids, are an excellent natural anti-inflammatory and are therefore recommended to treat rheumatism, arthritis and osteoarthritis.

Mussels, useful in case of chronic fatigue

Mussels are recommended in case of fatigue due to the content of vitamin B, iodine and magnesium. Thanks to them digestive properties thanks to the iron, they are also recommended to those who have problems with anemia. These elongated mussels are also considered a aphrodisiac foodalthough this belief is devoid of any scientific value.

They are suitable for a low-calorie diet

The mussels contain 70 calories per 100 grams, have a low fat content, therefore suitable for a low-calorie diet. The ideal portion is the one made up of 300 or 400 grams of mussels.

Mussels, friends of the thyroid

The human body is continuously exposed to a variation of its metabolism, linked to many variables: age, stress, intestinal microbiome (bacterial flora of the intestine) and last but not least hormones, for which dehydration and excessive sweating often occur. Consuming mussels means counteracting these phenomena, as they are rich in iodine, an essential element for avoid some dysfunctions such as those related to the thyroid.

Protective against the cardiovascular system

The properties of this mollusc towards the heart should not be overlooked. Its high potassium content helps check the pressure and water retention. The intake of fatty acids is moderate and the lipid profile is positive as it is equally distributed between saturated, monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats.

How to avoid any bacterial contamination

The summer queens seem to present no problems but we have to pay some attention, because can be a source of bacterial contaminationif they come from not perfectly clean sea waters.

Avoid eating them raw: in fact, only with cooking are the bacteria inhibited and unpleasant intestinal disorders are avoided;

The classic squeeze of lemon it has no protective role against any infections present;

To get rid of the sand eventually accumulated inside the shell, it is necessary to place the seafood in a basin with water and the addition of table salt: 30 grams per litre.

Tips for buying mussels



EEC certification

Buy the ones packed in the bags they have the EEC stampwhich allows to identify the certain origin of the product, the date of packaging and guarantees its hygienic-sanitary safety.

Freshness guarantee

To check, at the time of purchase, that the mussels are really fresh, rely on a quick inspection: the smell must be light, the brilliant shell and shiny and the valves tightly closed and not broken.

When? In the months without R

They can be found on the market all year round, but there are better months to buy them than others: to eat mussels you must prefer the months without an “r” (the best period is from May to August), when the shellfish is particularly tasty.

