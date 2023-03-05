In Sora, a town of 24,884 inhabitants in the province of Frosinone, known in Italian pop for being the birthplace of Anna Tatangelo (but the great Vittorio De Sica was also born in Sora: today a commemorative plaque commemorates his birthplace, in the center of the town), on the day of the final of The Voice Senior 3, the mayor Luca Di Stefano had sail trucks go round the streets with the singer’s big face printed on it and instructions for televoting her, helping her to win the third edition of the Rai1 talent show (23.57% share and 3.6 million viewers for the final).

Maria Teresa Reale, 61, triumphed with 34.19% of the preferences, beating the competition from Lisa Manosperti (23.07%), rocker Alex Sure (23.07%) with the cover of Alex Britti’s “Oggi sono io” 04%) and Emilio Paolo Piluso (19.70%): «I didn’t expect all this clamor. On Saturday, when I returned, they welcomed me with a big party: friends and acquaintances of a lifetime were there. I found an entire city celebrating», Maria Teresa smiles.

Have you already returned from Milan?

“Yes. On Monday I have to go to via Teulada for my premiere hosted on TV, in the studio of ‘Today is another day’ by Serena Bortone. I took the train back from Milan the day after the final, on Saturday. My friends picked me up by car at the station. I’m still baffled. At home I was finally able to pet my 24 cats again. You know, they all have the names of great composers or opera characters: Amadeus, Mozart, Chopin, Alfredo and Violetta like the protagonists of Giuseppe Verdi’s ‘Traviata’… The only one who has a different name is Clementino (laughs)».

Didn’t he name it after his coach at The Voice Senior?

«No, not at all: I already had it before. But I feel I have to thank Clementino for the path he allowed me to take in the program: as you can see, he is a great funny guy. With a great culture. The other judges, Gigi D’Alessio, the Ricchi e Poveri and Loredana Bertè were also adorable: it was an experience that I will always carry in my heart».

How much will his life change?

«I hope not much. Also because I signed up to get involved in a difficult moment in my life, to get out of a sort of lethargy».

Stories.

«Before joining The Voice Senior I had stopped singing for eight years. I had hung up the microphone after the death of my partner, Gabriele, with whom I had performed for forty years. We met when I was 14. I was a little girl. He played the sax, I sang. We’ve come a long way together. His death came as a shock.”

Was it a sudden disappearance?

“Yes. One afternoon he went to play soccer. They called me: ‘Run to the hospital: Gabriele is dead’. It was April 25, 2015. I never recovered ».

How did The Voice Senior get there?

«One day I was having lunch with my friend Grazia Di Michele, who often comes to the academy to give masterclasses to students. On TV she played a rerun of The Voice Senior and we recognized Claudia Arvati, a mutual friend of ours, a historic backup singer of Claudio Baglioni and Renato Zero, who unfortunately passed away due to a bad illness last December. Grazia told me: ‘But why don’t you try to participate too?’. It was supposed to be a game: in the end I won».

When did you realize that something was actually happening to The Voice Senior?

«When I qualified for the final. But I didn’t have who knows what expectations: I thought the favorite was Lisa Manosperti. The result of the televoting, however, proved to be overwhelming. The cover of ‘Oggi sono io’ helped me a lot: I also received messages from Australia and Canada».

Have they already told you what will happen now?

«Whoever wins The Voice Senior has the right to sign a contract with Universal, one of the most important Italian record companies, for a single. They haven’t contacted me yet (laughs). I want to be clear about one thing.”

Which?

«I have no intention of abandoning the students of my singing academy. They are like children to me.”

Has Anna Tatangelo also passed through your academy?

“No. But I’ve seen her grow. From time to time she took part in the evenings we had around Sora with Gabriele: she also sang with us. You could tell there was talent there.’

What was the secret of your success at The Voice Senior?

“I didn’t sell out.”

What does it mean?

«I was true to myself: real in name and in fact (laughs). This is what I also recommend to the kids who attend my academy: ‘Always keep your head on your shoulders and your feet firmly planted on the ground. And don’t give yourself airs: being phenomenal will never get you anywhere’, I tell him».

