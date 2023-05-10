Celiac disease is not a diet, 9 days of events against fake – Sanità

news-txt”>

Providing correct information on celiac disease, debunking false myths and fake news about a pathology that affects about 600,000 people in Italy, of which almost 60% have not yet been diagnosed. This is the objective of the National Celiac Week, which returns throughout Italy from 13 to 21 May 2023 organized by the Italian Celiac Association, in view of the International Day which is celebrated on 16 May.

Gluten-free cooking courses for adults and children, free medical screening and consultations, meetings and advice from dietitians and nutritionists, dissemination initiatives, Open Days of local Aic offices to inform and distribute material and gadgets to the population, workshops for children and readings fairy tales about celiac disease and inclusion: these are some of the many events that will be held throughout Italy to talk about the gluten-free diet. The complete calendar of appointments is available on www.settimanadellaceliachia.it.

An important space is dedicated to schools with “All at the table, all together: gluten-free menu days”, an initiative that provides a completely gluten-free menu for everyone in the canteens of kindergartens and primary schools in over 100 Italian municipalities: in the past edition alone, more than 150,000 gluten-free meals were distributed.

“There are still too many false myths and fake news that lead to underestimating a severe and still highly underestimated disease that affects a very large number of people,” says Rossella Valmarana, president of Aic. The Week is also an opportunity to recall the importance of early diagnosis, a fundamental form of prevention of complications, even very serious ones, that a late diagnosis can bring. “Today in Italy – adds Valmarana – we have a precious tool: in fact, the 2023 Budget Law provides for an economic investment for a screening that identifies children and young people at risk of developing celiac disease or type 1 diabetes and which can help bring out the submerged in the celiac disease iceberg”.