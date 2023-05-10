by gds.it – ​​14 seconds ago

The EPP group unanimously voted for the entry of MEP Caterina Chinnici, who left the Democratic Party in recent days. “Proud of Chinnici joining. The EPP has understood the value of this choice so much that the…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «European Parliament, green light from the Ppe group at Caterina Chinnici’s entrance appeared 14 seconds ago in the online newspaper gds.it».