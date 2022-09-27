The first case of a virus linked to a mosquito bite, in Marsala, with a man in intensive care, has created a certain alarm among the population. And there are several reports of similar cases, or diseases related, in the last time, to insect bites.

Among all the reports, we mention that of Mrs. Luana. On July 29, her son went into anaphylactic shock due to some insect bites. The young man had paresis, a very strong headache, difficulty breathing. The family members rushed to the hospital, but it was reported that it was a panic attack. “When I reported that maybe he was dead from an insect they called me a visionary.” On the output sheet it says “allergic reaction?”, Complete with a question mark. Later it is the pediatrician who says that it is actually a spider bite. After a month, the same thing happens again: “I don’t think my son had the misfortune of getting a spider bite twice. Visually it was just a mosquito bite.” And now, writes Luana, her son, he walks with adrenaline in his backpack. An allergist, however, contacted by the lady, did not rule out that it could be a mosquito bite.

The episode told by the lady, however, is more frequent than one thinks. In Italy over five million people are bitten by insects every year and about 5% develop a systemic allergic reaction. There are 25 thousand children who, every year, develop an allergic reaction that can be mild or severe: ranging from extensive local lesions to systemic ones, up to anaphylactic shock that puts the patient’s life at risk, but which statistically concerns only 1% of cases.