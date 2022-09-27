Piazza Affari rises and the spread remains acceptable in the first post-election session. The success of the center-right had already been taken for granted and investors do not expect particular deviations from recent economic and fiscal policies
by Maximilian Cellino
The occurrence of the result by far most awaited on the eve and the widespread belief at least for the moment among investors that the economic and fiscal policies of the Government that will take office in the coming weeks will end by do not deviate significantly from the path followed in the last two years. It is essentially explained through these two elements la all in all composed reaction to the Italian vote paid by the markets, which yesterday seemed more concentrated and frightened by …
See also The leaders of the two provinces in Guangdong and Jiangxi discussed exchanges and deepened cooperation matters Li Xiyi Lianhong Ma Xingrui Wang Weizhong Wu Zhongqiong participated in relevant activities Guangdong Provincial People’s Government Portal