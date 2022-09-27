Home News Expected outcome and prospects of continuity: this is how the markets keep their nerve after the vote in Italy
News

Expected outcome and prospects of continuity: this is how the markets keep their nerve after the vote in Italy

by admin
Expected outcome and prospects of continuity: this is how the markets keep their nerve after the vote in Italy

analysesThe reaction on the price lists

Piazza Affari rises and the spread remains acceptable in the first post-election session. The success of the center-right had already been taken for granted and investors do not expect particular deviations from recent economic and fiscal policies

by Maximilian Cellino

The Stock Exchange, the indices of September 26, 2022

The occurrence of the result by far most awaited on the eve and the widespread belief at least for the moment among investors that the economic and fiscal policies of the Government that will take office in the coming weeks will end by do not deviate significantly from the path followed in the last two years. It is essentially explained through these two elements la all in all composed reaction to the Italian vote paid by the markets, which yesterday seemed more concentrated and frightened by …

See also  The leaders of the two provinces in Guangdong and Jiangxi discussed exchanges and deepened cooperation matters Li Xiyi Lianhong Ma Xingrui Wang Weizhong Wu Zhongqiong participated in relevant activities Guangdong Provincial People’s Government Portal

You may also like

The Liaoning ship has been listed for ten...

Genoa, post Morandi investigations: ok to settlements by...

Central Meteorological Observatory: There will be strong rainfall...

[Yokogawa’s point of view]Meloni was elected as the...

Isabella Rauti (FdI) wins in Sesto San Giovanni:...

[Safety production inspection and rectification]Sinking down the front...

Barabaschi, new head of Iter: “My challenge for...

Bonus of 200 euros: applications open today for...

Italy will have a reactionary government that looks...

Elections, the countdown for the new Parliament has...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy