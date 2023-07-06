Nanowires capture cancer DNA in urine. « Medicine in the Library

Brain Tumor: Nanowires capture cancer DNA in urine.

A group led by researchers fromNagoya University in Japan has developed a technology to capture and release cell-free DNA (cfDNA) on nanowire surfaces from urine. By extracting this DNA, they were able to successfully detect the IDH1 mutation, a characteristic genetic mutation of gliomas, a type of brain tumor. Their findings increase the effectiveness of cancer detection tests using urine. They published their findings in the journalBiosensors and Bioelectronics“.

Urine tests identify brain tumors by capturing cancer-derived extracellular vesicles and DNA

using nanowires. (Credit: Takao Yasui)

A feature of brain tumors is the presence of cfDNA, which are small particles of DNA released as the tumor rejuvenates its cells and gets rid of old, damaged ones. Usually, the host’s cfDNA is cleared by macrophages, but in the case of cancer cells, the cells divide so rapidly that excess cfDNA remains, which is excreted in the urine.

“We were able to isolate urine cfDNA, which was exceptionally difficult with conventional methods“said Prof. Yasui. “When we extracted the cfDNA, we detected the IDH1 mutation, which is a characteristic genetic mutation found in gliomas. This was exciting for us, as this is the first report of detection of the IDH1 mutation from a urine sample as small as 0.5ml.”

Read the full text of the article:

Mutation detection of urinary cell-free DNA via catch-and-release isolation on nanowires for liquid biopsy.

Takahashi H, Yasui T, Hirano M, et al.Biosensors and Bioelectronics. 2023;234:115318. doi: 10.1016/j.bios.2023.115318

Source: Nagoya University

I like:

“Like” Loading…

Related

This entry was posted on luglio 6, 2023 a 6:27 am and is filed under News-search. Marked by tags: genetics, Medicine Laboratory, neurology, oncology. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

You can leave a responseor trackback from your own site.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

