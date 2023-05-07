Naples celebrates the Scudetto: 1-0 also against Fiorentina. Osimhen misses a penalty, then scores a record second | A league

A Scudetto party was supposed to be and a Scudetto party it was. Napoli wins again and Maradona wins 1-0 against Fiorentina who never really tried. It was the race that decided Victor Osimhen, who did everything to score and put his stamp on the match by engaging in a direct clash with Terracciano and with the purple goal that seemed haunted. A crossbar, two near posts and even the Fiorentina goalkeeper who managed to neutralize the first of the two penalty kicks awarded.

However, Terracciano did nothing on the second, conceded due to a foul by Nico Gonzalez on Kvaratskhelia (entered in place of the injured Lozano, knee problem) beaten with power and which exploded the umpteenth championship celebration at Maradona for a once again deserved success and for a record, yet another, broken by this team. Osimhen has in fact overtaken George Weah as the African player with the most goals ever in Serie A.