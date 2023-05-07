Luke Black wore black fleur at the opening of Eurovision | Entertainment

Luke Black will perform at Eurovision in Liverpool in the first semi-final on May 9, and he sent a message of support to Serbia, shrouded in black due to tragic events.

Opening ceremony of Eurovision 2023, which will be held from May 9 to May 13today is organized in the center of Liverpool, more precisely at St George’s Hall. The representative of Serbia, Luke Black, walked with the delegation on the so-called turquoise carpet, and due to the great tragedies that befell our country and for which three days of mourning are in effect until tomorrow, the singer wore a black flower as a sign of solidarity with the events in Serbia.

He was followed closely by a team dressed in black, and Luka Ivanovic, whose artistic name is Luke Black, also posted on his Instagram account supporting his people.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with the people of Serbia. Be strong“, said Luke Black, who will present Serbia with the song “Samo mi se spava” in the first semi-final night, on Tuesday, May 9. Will perform under serial number 3.

Luke Black traveled to Liverpool on April 28, and had his first rehearsal on the Eurovision stage. One of the producers of the music competition revealed on Twitter that Queen Camila liked the scenery of Serbia the most.

