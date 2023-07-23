Naples, De Laurentiis: “Di Lorenzo has renewed until 2029”

napoli

De Laurentiis’ announcement from Dimaro: “Now we will continue to work on the next renewals”. The captain: “I thank my comrades”

Il Napoli and its captain still together: Aurelio De Laurentiis announced the renewal of contract of John DiLorenzo “until 2029”. Actually the deal should be up to June 30, 2028 with an option for an additional year. From the Dimaro stage, during the team presentation to the fans, the president added: “We are working for you, renewals and extensions will continue from tomorrow”. Felice Di Lorenzo: “I didn’t expect the announcement! I thank my team-mates, alone I would be nobody. And thanks to the fans, your enthusiasm makes us feel less tired”.

De Laurentiis briefly spoke about the next blue moves in the transfer market: “Last year I promised the Scudetto, now there will be tough days also in the transfer market and around 12 August we will tell you where we can get. This year with a new coach we have a growth path to make and we will have an extraordinary team”.

Mario Giuffredi, interviewed by our Carlo Landoni, talked about the renewal of Di Lorenzo: “He has decided to become the flag of Naples and dreams of the fourth championship in the history of the blue. The extension is a great gesture by De Laurentiis, to whom thanks go. It is also the demonstration that

whoever performs well is then rewarded by the president”. Giuffredi, also agent of Mario Rui and Politano, deepened the discussion on the defender and winger: ”

Mario Rui is close to renewal until 2026, Politano instead has no stomach ache”.