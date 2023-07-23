Ita, new board of directors with three members: former CEO Lazzerini torpedoed

Fabio Lazzerini, CEO of Ita

Ita, Lazzerini out of the Board: Lufthansa will enter the shareholding structure with two other directors

Twist at the end of the shareholders’ meeting of Ita Airways. The airline born from the ashes of Alitalia fired the former CEO Fabio Lazzerini. The Board, previously made up of five directors, is in fact reduced to Three con Antonino Turicchi president, Valeria Vaccaro e Francesco Spada advisers respectively. The same company communicates it in a press release, which underlines that the board of statutory auditors was instead reconfirmed with Marina Scandurra as president, Paul Mary Slippers e John Naccarato actual mayors.

The decision to appoint a Board of three members, reads the press release, “is consistent with the agreements between the Ministry of Economy and Finance e Lufthansa, on the basis of which, as a result of the subscription of a capital increase reserved for it, the German company will become a shareholder and will express other two councilors, one of which with the role of managing director”.

In these passages, three different twists are actually hidden, in addition to the farewell to Lazzerini. The first is that he is also dismissed Ugo Arrigo as a board member. This is the member expressed directly by Palazzo Chigi. But that’s not all: for years he has followed the Alitalia-Ita dossier, he is a university professor who teaches finance and public accounting. More: he was also a consultant at the time of the brave captains of Silvio Berlusconi. But not being convinced that the operation would be successful, he criticized it harshly. Which cost him his job.

