After the Coppa Italia match against Cremonese, Napoli resumed training this morning, in view of the match against Salernitana scheduled at the Arechi on Saturday at 6pm. while the other men in the squad were engaged in an initial activation phase in the gym and then moved onto the pitch where they did strength work, accelerations and tactical training. End of session with match on a reduced pitch. Kvaratskhelia did personalized work in the gym, Demme did an entire group session.