Luciano Spalletti does not make a turnover before the Champions League and in the match against Atalanta he makes only one substitution (forced) compared to the match against Lazio: Politano replaces the injured Lozano. For the rest of the field the usual ones go, with Olivera on the left because Mario Rui is still disqualified and all the ‘owners’, including the three midfielders Anguissa, Lobotka and Zielinski.

On the other hand, Gian Piero Gasperini surprises by leaving Lookman on the bench and launching the Zapata-Hojlund duo up front, with Pasalic returning to the starting lineup behind them. Ruggeri checks out on the left, out Zappacosta. Ederson-de Roon in the midfield. Below are the official formations for Napoli-Atalanta, a match valid for the twenty-sixth day of Serie A.

NAPOLI (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Kim, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia.

Trainer: Luciano Spalletti

ATALANTA (3-4-1-2): Female; Toloi, Djimsiti, Scalvini; Maehle, De Roon, Ederson, Ruggeri; Pasalic; Hojlund, Shoe.

Trainer: Gian Piero Gasperini