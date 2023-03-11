COMME des GARÇONS has officially landed in Paris Fashion Week to release the 2023 autumn and winter series show. Inheriting Rei Kawakubo’s unique dramatic tension and artistry, it travels through time and space through 11 chapters, and outlines the shocking picture of the Big Bang.

Following the re-examination of the classic black and white suit in the spring and summer of 2023, this season is located in the American Cathedral in Paris, accompanied by different music clips, and the colorful lines on the floor that resemble the orbit of the solar system appear in an eye-catching shape of the outline structure.

In the first part, four models walked out to the rhythm of Siouxsie and the Banshees “Love in a Void”. The four sets of dark-based Looks matched the square upper body with different styles of plump skirts. It is enough to reflect the conflict without being overly flamboyant. The effect of collision, and then bring out rich colors, materials and fabrics to imply explosion sparks, abstract and free to give full play to the extreme aesthetics, and focus on the dimension of clothing space, whether it is a vertical soaring hairstyle or any cone The development of shape, tube shape and wrinkle stack.

In addition, this time also continues the cooperation with the French outdoor brand Salomon to create simple but eye-catching show shoes. Interested readers may wish to browse the above photo gallery for more details.