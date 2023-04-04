Not only the quarrel between Paolo Maldini and Luciano Spalletti in the evening of Napoli-Milan. Also noteworthy is the second chapter of the difficult relationship between Matthew Politano and the Rossoneri fans: everything happened in the first half, the blue winger was preparing to deliver a free-kick on the right-footed out. As he approaches the ball, a offensive chorus from the away sector of the Maradona stadium. Politano then reacts by turning towards the AC Milan fans and touching his private parts while trying to “hide” the I gesture fixing his shorts.

POLITANO’S GESTACCIO AGAINST THE AC MILAN FANS

POLITANO AND THE PREVIOUS WITH THE MILAN FANS Politano (among other things, a former Inter player) was caught by the Rossoneri fans throughout the match also because of the

previous of the outward journey. In September Napoli prevailed 2-1 at San Siro with their first goal scored (from a penalty) by the blue winger who had celebrated under the Curva Sud with a

tongue and, following the boos, putting on

hands to ears.