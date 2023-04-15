National Day for the Donation and Transplantation of Organs and Tissues, 117 transplants carried out at San Camillo in 2022

The San Camillo Forlanini Hospital is confirmed as the nerve center for transplants in the region. The overall activity of organ transplants from deceased donors, during 2022, stood at 320 in Lazio, to which must be added 45 from living donors. Of these, 117 transplants were performed at San Camillo, of which 36 of kidneys, 66 of liver, 10 of heart and 5 combined. A press release makes it known. 2022 also recorded a record number of liver transplants at the POIT (Intercompany Transplant Hospital Center) of the San Camillo Forlanini/INMI Spallanzani Hospital: last year’s 66 mark an upward trend (+9% compared to 2021) which places the POIT as the reference center for liver patients not only in Lazio but throughout central-southern Italy. San Camillo is also the only hospital in Lazio to carry out heart transplants in adults: 10 heart transplants were carried out last year.

San Camillo, the numbers from the Lazio Regional Transplant Center

The Laboratory of Transplant Typing and Immunology of the Lazio Regional Transplant Center – which coordinates all the region’s transplant activities – hosted at the San Camillo, represents a national excellence for technology, completeness and skills. With over 18 thousand services in 2022, it ensured the study of organ compatibility between donor and potential recipient and the evaluation of humoral rejection, so as to support clinicians in modulating anti-rejection therapy, decrease its side effects and thus allow greater efficiency over time of the transplanted organ.

The National Day for the Donation and Transplantation of Organs and Tissues

In view of the National Day for the Donation and Transplantation of Organs and Tissues, it is necessary to reflect on the importance of correct information and awareness of donation. Last year in Lazio, organ donation saw an increase of +2.8 per million inhabitants compared to 2021, but the opposition rate is currently 33.6%, against the national average of 29.6%. . To this end, starting from Sunday 16 April and throughout the week, information stands will be set up in the central pavilion of the AO San Camillo Forlanini by the main associations of transplant patients: AIDO – Italian Association for the Donation of Tissue Organs and Cells Rome and Lazio, ACTI – Cardiotransplant Association Rome, ANED – National Association of Hemodialysis, Dialysis and Transplant. It will be possible to receive information, learn about the stories of transplant patients and above all express consent to the donation. «Behind the donation and the transplant there is teamwork, which involves 24/7 anesthesiologists, surgeons, anatomo-pathologists, psychologists, nurses, technicians, biologists, and if over the years we have witnessed a constant lowering of the rate of opposition to the it is also thanks to their commitment – declares Narciso Mostarda, director general of the AO San Camillo-Forlanini -. But the fuel of this exceptional ‘machine for life’ is the donation. The consent to the donation gives a new life opportunity to the thousands of people waiting for a new heart, a kidney, a liver, a cornea. It is a gesture of profound generosity and human solidarity. The diamonds of life are donated organs.”