National plan for waste research (PNR)

The National Residue Plan is a control plan prepared annually by the Ministry of Health on the basis of the indications provided for by European standards which in 2022 was implemented in Italy to search for residues of pharmacologically active substances and chemical contaminants in live animals, in their excrement and biological fluids, animal feed and drinking water, as well as in tissues and foods of animal origin.

The sampling was carried out in the animal breeding phase and in the first processing phase of the products of animal origin.

In 2022, 30,237 samples were collected in Italy (for a total of 473,146 analytical determinations):

28,427 samples were taken as part of the targeted plan 1,125 as part of the regional Extraplan activities 685 samples on suspicion

In 2021, the samples that provided irregular results, as part of the Targeted Plan, due to the presence of residues were a total of 19, equal to 0.07% of the total samples taken.

The trend of non-compliances found is in line with the trend of recent years with percentages of irregularities which are generally positioned at lower values ​​than those found in recent years in the EU.

Consult the national residual plan for the year 2022

Share this: Facebook

X

