Natural ‘bomb’ to purify the Colon, the Intestine and the whole body, to try absolutely

Purifying the colon means keeping yourself in good health; we have many ways to take care of the whole intestinal system, even natural ones.

Before suffering from chronic inflammation, polyposis, diverticulosis and even having a tumor, we can prevent it first of all with a healthy diet and a regular lifestyle.

Along with that, though obviously it is always better to contact a naturopath or herbalistwe can add the custom of before tisane and natural preparations, made with herbs and ingredients able to strengthen the health of the Colonand also of the whole organism. So let’s get to know some of them.

Before that, let’s remember that the Colon alone already regulates numerous functions of the organismthat’s why we have to take care of it as much as possible.

How does the Colon work and what functions does it perform?

The colon is there final part of the intestine and it has to carry out a myriad of fundamental jobs for our body.

For one thing, the colon is the part that forms and momentarily stores feces which "creates" via i good bacteria of the intestinal flora. Then he pushes them towards the rectum so that the anus functions expel them.

Precisely to do this, the Colon is called to build up large amounts of water and electrolytes and in this way it also regulates the electrolyte balance of the whole organism.

The Colon is also the "nest" of part of our immune defences, called GALT (Gut Associated Lymphoid Tissue). It ensures the balance of good and harmful bacteria, giving us the strength to fight the onset of many diseases.

It goes without saying that the more we take care of our Colon and of better health chances we will be able to benefit.

Many herbal teas and natural remedies to purify the colon, the intestines and the whole body

As mentioned at the beginning of this article, before experimenting with natural do-it-yourself solutions, it is best to inquire at your trusted pharmacy, or consult a naturopath or herbalist. Together you can decide which ingredients to use, which herbs it is best to avoid and thus find the most suitable solution for your needs. Indeed, let us remember that the herbsalthough generally safe, in some subjects they can instead arise negative effects, even very dangerous.

In general, however, we could opt for these solutions: