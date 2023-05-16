Middle Franconia | What is growing there?

Middle Franconia goes back to Krautschau. You heard me right: not a bride show, but a cabbage show. Behind this is a participatory campaign by BUND Naturschutz. We are all called upon to take a closer look at small plants and herbs in paving joints, mark them with chalk and maybe even name them. According to BUND Naturschutz from Nuremberg, plants that thrive in cracks are real survivors. On the one hand, they store water, but they are also habitat and food for insects and birds.

