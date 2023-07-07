Natural disasters put a strain on pharmacies – medicine and health, medical specialists and wellness

Flooding can have devastating effects on pharmacies

The increasing frequency and intensity of flood events has made it clear that it is crucial for both private and professional pharmacists to take appropriate precautionary measures. But what options are available to them to effectively protect themselves against flood damage and to protect their livelihood?

Flooding can have devastating effects on pharmacies. Not only the business premises themselves are at risk, but valuable medical equipment, stock, documents and other material goods can also be damaged. It is therefore of great importance to choose comprehensive insurance cover that is specially tailored to the risks of flooding.

A key feature that should not be missing from good insurance cover against flooding is the “Best Performance Guarantee”. This guarantee ensures that all extensions of cover offered on the market at the time of the damage are automatically included in the insurance. This ensures that the pharmacy benefits from the best possible services in the event of damage and does not have to compromise on insurance coverage.

However, good insurance protection against flooding does not just include the “best performance guarantee”. It is also important that the insurance provides sufficient coverage to cover the costs incurred for repairs, inventory replacement and other damages. In addition, business interruptions due to flooding should also be secured in order to compensate for the financial loss during the closure period.

In addition, when choosing an insurance company, it is advisable to rely on a reliable partner who has experience in dealing with flood damage. A good insurance company not only offers quick claims settlement, but also supports the pharmacy in implementing preventive measures to minimize the risk of flood damage.

Finally, it is essential for pharmacists to take care of adequate insurance protection against flooding at an early stage. The special feature of the “Best Performance Guarantee” ensures comprehensive protection. Together with sufficient coverage, protection against business interruption and a trustworthy insurance partner, pharmacists can effectively protect their company against the risks of flooding and secure their existence in the long term.

by Oliver Ponleroy, specialist journalist

