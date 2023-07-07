Box of beer for 9.99 euros: market researchers see the end of the promotional prices

economy price increases

Case of beer for 9.99 euros? Market researchers see the end of the promotional prices

Status: 06.07.2023 | Reading time: 3 minutes

A number of breweries have increased their sales prices to retailers and restaurants

Source: Christoph Reichwein/dpa/archive image

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

A number of breweries have increased their sales prices to retailers and restaurants, and consumers are no longer buying as much beer. According to market researchers, bargain hunters are finding it increasingly rare to find a box for less than ten euros.

After the price increases in many breweries, beer drinkers can hardly find any special offers with limited promotional prices of 9.99 euros per crate in the trade. Promotional prices for beer and beer mixes are up slightly for the second year in a row, according to data from market research firm NielsenIQ.

In the first four months of 2023, the promotional prices averaged 1.18 euros per liter. Converted to a large crate with 20 bottles of 0.5 liters each, that’s 11.80 euros. In 2022, the average promotional price was 11.50 per large box. In 2021 and 2020 it was 11.10 euros per beer crate.

“The promotional price of 9.99 euros per box is gradually disappearing,” said market researcher Marcus Strobl of the German Press Agency. According to him, consumers have been spoiled for decades with such regular promotional prices for so-called premium beer. Only coffee is sold in campaigns to an even greater extent than Pils.

“Because wheat beers and light beers cost significantly more”

Promotional prices, graduated prices for larger purchase quantities, extras and sweepstakes play a role, especially with large Pilsner brands, which are usually also advertised with TV commercials. For a long time, almost two-thirds of the sales volume in retail has been accounted for by promotions and only a good third of the sales volume by the base price.

also read

Price campaigns can also be observed in retail for Hellbier, which is now the second most popular type of beer in Germany after Pils. “The market does not only consist of national pilsner brands, which are actually no longer premium in the overall context of beer prices because wheat beers and light beers cost significantly more,” explains Strobl.

According to NielsenIQ, the base prices for beer and mixed beer drinks have been changing for the third year in a row: the price per liter rose by an average of 5 cents in 2021 and by 6 cents in 2022. In the first four months of 2023 it was 1.61 per liter – 7 cents above the 2022 average. Converted to the large box, that is plus 70 cents to now 16.10 euros.

also read

Strobl emphasizes that these are not price jumps and that the price of other products has increased even more. In addition, there is no “hype” for beer in the lowest price range. However, consumers no longer bought quite as much beer. It’s not just about saving in the face of inflation. There are also effects such as the aging of society and the trend towards non-alcoholic beverages.

A number of breweries have increased their sales prices to retailers and restaurants. These include large breweries, which raised prices last year and this year as well. The companies reported massive cost increases, and not just for energy. The German Brewers’ Association recently complained about two weeks ago with a view to the trade that the price increases urgently needed by the industry could only be partially implemented so far.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 5 a.m. with the financial journalists from WELT. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

