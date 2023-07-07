Nikola Jokic is not the face of NBA 2K24 but Kobe Bryant Sport

Nikola Jokić will not be the face of the NBA 2K24 video game as many had hoped.

Serbian basketball player Nikola Jokić will not be the face of the most popular video game about the NBA league. Today it was officially confirmed from the headquarters of the company “Visual Concepts” that it will Kobe Bryant be the main figure of the game 2K24. This is the fourth time that Bryant is the face of the mentioned video game, and the reason for the next edition is the number “24” that he wore during his career, so the authors saw the symbolism and wanted to pay homage to the “Black Mamba”.

Many fans of video games and basketball from Serbia hoped that Jokić, as a two-time MVP and current winner of a championship ring with Denver, would be the first choice, however, the marketing team of the company “Visual Concepts” apparently estimated that he would have a “better pass” with Kobe. Bryant, who unfortunately died in 2020 in a helicopter crash.

Kobe Bryant is the cover of NBA 2K24 (via@NBA2K)pic.twitter.com/4lY5gfTJIg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter)July 6, 2023

Previously, Kobe was the main star of NBA 2K10, while he was also on the front page in 2K17 and 2K21. In previous years, Phoenix’s Devin Booker was the headliner, while Michael Jordan was seen on the “Championship Editon” version of the video game.

Of course, this will only reinforce the narrative that Nikola Jokić is not as attractive as other NBA stars, which former basketball player Gilbert Arenas also spoke about a few months ago: “You know Jokic can win a championship ring, but… Nobody’s going to care. I’m sorry, but let’s be honest. Jokic is not going to move from where he is right now, which is superstar status. He’s not doing anything the kids want to see. In a player, you look at his personality, and that… You know that Jokić is great, but he is not an attractive player.”Arenas said and then compared the Serb to another “quiet superstar”.



“Tim Duncan had four rings, when he won the fifth, we all said who cares about this. That’s a fact, they were boring. The NBA doesn’t exist because of that, it’s something different”.

