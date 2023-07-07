Football: Hütter has big plans for Monaco

After his separation from Mönchengladbach, Hütter took a year off before accepting the offer from Monaco. After a poor season finish in Ligue 1, the traditional club missed out on qualifying for the European Cup in sixth place. The eight-time French champion sees himself called upon to do something higher. Hütter spoke of “a pleasure to be with this wonderful, big club”. The Vorarlberger wants to play “dynamic, aggressive football” with his new team.

As the new sports director Thiago Scuro explained immediately before Hütter, the main task is to get back at the top with the club. “We want to be back in the top three, back in the Champions League,” said the Brazilian, who made the leap to Europe from Red Bull Bragantino. The fact that Hütter also started out as a coach at Red Bull Salzburg is not a disadvantage. The ideas of football would overlap, said Scuro. He praised Hütter as a team player.

AS Monaco want to become a challenger to Paris Saint-Germain in the league. Adi Hütter was officially introduced as the new coach on Thursday. The club has set a return to the Champions League as its ultimate goal.

looking to the future

As such, Monaco’s neo-coach relies on familiar faces. His longtime assistant Christian Peintinger accompanies Hütter to the Cote d’Azur, as does Klaus Schmidt. He has known the Styrian, most recently coach of Altach, for 20 years, says Hütter, who led his first training session at Monaco on Wednesday. He wanted to develop young players, but also make the more experienced better, he said.

He forbids himself to look back: “We don’t want to look back, we want to look to the future.” One task now is to learn French better. He picked up a few words – “what you need on the field” – during his time as head coach of Young Boys Bern. “I’ll try to get better,” Hütter joked. The official language in training is now English.

Hütter’s “batteries are charged”

Hütter was ambitious. The year without a job did him good, according to the Vorarlberger. “My batteries are charged. The break was good for me, also to reflect.” What could suit the ex-professional: His boss Scuro is not necessarily someone who quickly loses his nerve. “It’s important in football to work on your ideas with the same people,” Scuro said. Stability in the club is important. “And the way I see it, that also brings success.”

