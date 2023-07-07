Worms Nibelung Festival starts on Friday

Worms (epd). This year’s Nibelungen Festival will open on Friday evening in front of the medieval Worms Imperial Cathedral. A new version of the Nibelungen saga is performed under the title “Brynhild”, which is intended to shake the traditional role models of the well-known heroes. With the author Maria Milisavljevic, a woman wrote the play for the first time in the history of the festival, and the director is the theater and opera director Pinar Karabulut. In the title role, Lena Urzendowsky will be on stage as Brynhild (Brünhild).

Since its re-establishment in 2002, the Nibelungen Festival has been played on an open-air stage at Worms Cathedral – the place where a key scene in the Nibelungen saga takes place, the quarrel between the queens Brünhild and Kriemhild. In addition to the evening theater performances, there is also an accompanying program with concerts, readings and exhibitions.

