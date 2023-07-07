Home » Worms Nibelung Festival starts on Friday
News

Worms Nibelung Festival starts on Friday

by admin
Worms Nibelung Festival starts on Friday

Worms Nibelung Festival starts on Friday

Worms (epd). This year’s Nibelungen Festival will open on Friday evening in front of the medieval Worms Imperial Cathedral. A new version of the Nibelungen saga is performed under the title “Brynhild”, which is intended to shake the traditional role models of the well-known heroes. With the author Maria Milisavljevic, a woman wrote the play for the first time in the history of the festival, and the director is the theater and opera director Pinar Karabulut. In the title role, Lena Urzendowsky will be on stage as Brynhild (Brünhild).

Since its re-establishment in 2002, the Nibelungen Festival has been played on an open-air stage at Worms Cathedral – the place where a key scene in the Nibelungen saga takes place, the quarrel between the queens Brünhild and Kriemhild. In addition to the evening theater performances, there is also an accompanying program with concerts, readings and exhibitions.

See also  Renew your driver's license before June 20, 2023 and avoid penalties

You may also like

Rosie Naive Art: Billboards | Meme/hoax | .a...

They capture a man accused of physically assaulting...

“The most expensive trip to Moscow in Russian...

Do you want to pay off your new...

Venezuela’s Disqualification of Opposition Leaders Raises Concerns About...

They await confirmation of the death of Iván...

What were the original soccer rules like?

Twitter threatens to sue Meta over Threads

EQS-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Notice of GM

Xi Jinping: All countries win “if they make...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy