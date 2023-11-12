Home » Natural Immune-Boosting Plants: Allies Against Seasonal Ailments
Health

Natural Immune-Boosting Plants: Allies Against Seasonal Ailments

by admin
Natural Immune-Boosting Plants: Allies Against Seasonal Ailments

As the seasons change and the first cold weather sets in, it’s common to fall victim to colds and other seasonal ailments. However, nature provides us with precious tools to improve our immune defenses and make us more resistant to such attacks.

Astragalus is a plant of Chinese origin traditionally used to stimulate the immune system and increase the body’s resistance to colds and flu. Scientific studies have confirmed its benefits in improving white blood cell function and increasing antibody levels in the blood, helping to prevent respiratory tract infections.

Echinacea, a perennial herbaceous plant, acts effectively on the immune system, strengthening it and inhibiting the effects of viruses and bacteria. Elderberries are rich in vitamin C, which helps boost the immune system, reduce swelling of mucous membranes, and relieve allergy symptoms.

Altea, popular in pastry making, contains natural mucilage that soothes irritated mucous membranes, making it beneficial for sore throats, coughs, and indigestion. Verbasco, often considered a weed, has healing effects on respiratory diseases and can be enjoyed as a tea.

Geranium is useful for reducing respiratory infection symptoms and preventing secondary infections, while thyme, used in traditional medicine, has antibacterial, antiviral, and expectorant properties. Thyme can also help eliminate bronchial mucus and has a relaxing effect on the smooth muscles of the stomach and intestine.

These are just a few of the many plants that can help strengthen the immune system and mitigate the minor annoyances of the flu. With the flu season approaching, it’s important to take advantage of these natural allies to protect our health and well-being.

You may also like

Kidneys, if you want to purify them, eat...

Angioedema, 10 patients recovered with gene therapy

‘Sudden death’, Navalny’s body disappears – ANSA Agency

“It hurts me not being able to put...

Ebola vaccination can halve the mortality rate. New...

The Present and Future of Reproductive Medicine: Discussing...

How dangerous are e-cigarettes compared to traditional ones?...

DO NOT TAKE – THE DAY

Amalgam will soon be banned: a dentist explains...

AUTOIMMUNE DISEASE COSTANTINO VITAGLIANO, WHAT IS IT?/ “There...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy