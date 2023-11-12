Natural Immune-Boosting Plants: Allies Against Seasonal Ailments

As the seasons change and the first cold weather sets in, it’s common to fall victim to colds and other seasonal ailments. However, nature provides us with precious tools to improve our immune defenses and make us more resistant to such attacks.

Astragalus is a plant of Chinese origin traditionally used to stimulate the immune system and increase the body’s resistance to colds and flu. Scientific studies have confirmed its benefits in improving white blood cell function and increasing antibody levels in the blood, helping to prevent respiratory tract infections.

Echinacea, a perennial herbaceous plant, acts effectively on the immune system, strengthening it and inhibiting the effects of viruses and bacteria. Elderberries are rich in vitamin C, which helps boost the immune system, reduce swelling of mucous membranes, and relieve allergy symptoms.

Altea, popular in pastry making, contains natural mucilage that soothes irritated mucous membranes, making it beneficial for sore throats, coughs, and indigestion. Verbasco, often considered a weed, has healing effects on respiratory diseases and can be enjoyed as a tea.

Geranium is useful for reducing respiratory infection symptoms and preventing secondary infections, while thyme, used in traditional medicine, has antibacterial, antiviral, and expectorant properties. Thyme can also help eliminate bronchial mucus and has a relaxing effect on the smooth muscles of the stomach and intestine.

These are just a few of the many plants that can help strengthen the immune system and mitigate the minor annoyances of the flu. With the flu season approaching, it’s important to take advantage of these natural allies to protect our health and well-being.